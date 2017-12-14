Lean Mean Fighting Machine

Vladimir Putin declared that while Moscow won't ignore things like the potential US withdrawal from the INF Treaty, Russia "will not be dragged into an arms race."
During his annual press conference Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Russia spends about $46 billion on defense - a relatively small sum compared to the Pentagon's $700 billion military budget.
Despite losing to Democrat Doug Jones Tuesday, Roy Moore’s election night statement was far from a concession speech.
Hamas has announced the beginning of the 'Third Intifada' in response to the US leadership officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Donald Trump's decision to publicly recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel evoked a sharp retort from Turkish President Erdogan who branded this move a violation of international norms.
On December 11, President Vladimir Putin ordered to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after defeating Daesh, which had been torturing the Arab Republic for years.
