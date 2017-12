Hamas has announced the beginning of the 'Third Intifada' in response to the US leadership officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Hamas leadership promised the continuation of mass protests that have gripped several countries across the world on Friday, December 8, proclaiming the start of a new Intifada uprising "against the US and Zionist plans to Judaize Jerusalem."

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out strikes against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip hours after a Palestinian rocket attack hit Israel.