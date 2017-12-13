Holy City of Discord

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted the US leader's decision to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and called instead for the recognition of that ancient city "as the capital of the occupied state of Palestine."
Donald Trump's decision to publicly recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel evoked a sharp retort from Turkish President Erdogan who branded this move a violation of international norms.
On December 11, President Vladimir Putin ordered to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after defeating Daesh, which had been torturing the Arab Republic for years.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) figures have shown Moscow's weapons sales increase by almost four percent in 2016. According to military analyst Andrei Koshkin, the growth is underpinned by the successful campaign against terrorists in Syria, where Russian hardware demonstrated its capabilities.
A prominent online multi-asset trading and investment platform based in Copenhagen is predicting a turbulent year ahead for the global economy with its annual set of Outrageous Predictions.
US President Donald Trump rocked the world when he announced that the United States now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, throwing the Middle East into an uproar and prompting political leaders all across the globe to consider the consequences of this development.
