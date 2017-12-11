Register
    The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) figures have shown Moscow's weapons sales increase by almost four percent in 2016. According to military analyst Andrei Koshkin, the growth is underpinned by the successful campaign against terrorists in Syria, where Russian hardware demonstrated its capabilities.

    In Defense of Peace

    "This was a shining example of the fact that our armament and military equipment meets the highest requirements in the arms market," Koshkin told Sputnik.

    On Monday, President Putin said Russian forces were returning home victorious. Days before, Moscow declared victory over Daesh in Syria after a two-year-long operation.

    Syria, Russia
