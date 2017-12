US President Donald Trump rocked the world when he announced that the United States now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, throwing the Middle East into an uproar and prompting political leaders all across the globe to consider the consequences of this development.

Trump's actions concerning the status of Jerusalem evoked a storm of criticism from Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called for a new intifada and urged Arab countries to halt their cooperation with the US.

Meanwhile, it appears that evangelical Christians may regard Trump's move as another step towards the fulfillment of Biblical prophecies about the end of days.