The International Olympic Committee decided to bar Team Russia from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics, prompting a number of prominent individuals to publicly express their doubts about this move.

Li Longmou, Deputy Director General of the Beijing Hockey Club Kunlun Red Star, stated that the decision made by IOC "does have political undertones, and it can be called a cold war in sports."

Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev also remarked that this move is detrimental to the spirit of international cooperation, and that half measures are unacceptable in this case.