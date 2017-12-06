Register
    After 22 years, Donald Trump may be the first US president to permit the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognize the latter as capital of Israel.

    The Art of the Steal

    Despite firm warnings from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, President Donald Trump intends to move the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman says.

    After a law was passed in 1995 on transferring the US embassy to Jerusalem, all US presidents have signed a waiver every six months to postpone the move due to tensions between Israel and Palestine, which says East Jerusalem must be the capital of a Palestinian state.

    Despite Trump himself signing the waiver in June, he is expected to refrain from repeating this action. Additionally, in a speech scheduled for Wednesday, the president is set to announce his stance on Jerusalem being recognized as Israel's capital.

    With Abbas' spokesman, son Donald Trump, Jr. and White House adviser Jared Kushner all hinting that Trump will officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, many demonstrations have already been planned in that city and the West Bank — prompting the US Consulate General in Jerusalem to impose a travel restriction on US staff there.

    More cartoons

    • Green Eye
      Last update: 19:20 05.12.2017
      19:20 05.12.2017

      Green With Envy

      While the Syrian Army and its allies move to deliver a killing blow to Daesh (ISIL/ISIS), the Pentagon rushed to take the credit for the destruction of the terrorist organization.

      3
    • Warmongers
      Last update: 21:22 04.12.2017
      21:22 04.12.2017

      Playing Soldiers

      The armed forces of the United States and South Korea have kicked off their annual air drills, Vigilant Ace, slated for December 4-8. The exercises are taking place days after North Korea launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, which fell into the Sea of Japan.

      1
    • The Relentless
      Last update: 18:07 30.11.2017
      18:07 30.11.2017

      The Relentless

      The United States' attempts to force North Korea into terminating its nuclear program only help aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

      0
    • Spreading the Chaos
      Last update: 16:18 29.11.2017
      16:18 29.11.2017

      Sharing is Caring

      The US Department of Defense finally revealed that the number of US troops stationed in Syria is about four times greater than originally announced.

      1

