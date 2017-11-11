Poland's Mighty Submarines

Warsaw is determined to upgrade its naval power with five submarines which it is going to buy from Paris. The Polish Defense Minister discussed the issue during his visit to France in September. Military observer Viktor Litovkin has shared his ideas concerning the initiative.

Litovkin has opined that Warsaw's decision was coordinated with Brussels and Washington. He did not rule out that the money for the costly purchase had been earned thanks to the deployment of US military, including an anti-missile defense system the east-European state.