It may seem surprising in light of the ongoing diplomatic standoff between the United States and Russia, but the two space empires have agreed to team up and create a lunar orbital station.

"We agreed that we will jointly participate in the project to create a new international lunar orbital station, Deep Space Gateway. At the first stage we will construct an orbital part with the further goal of implementing the fulfilled technologies on the moon, and later on Mars," the head of Russia's space agency said.

Can space cooperation break the deadlock in their relations?