Odd Trump Out?

In a recently released interview with the infamous Howard Stern back before he was president, Donald Trump confirmed rumors of Ivanka and Donald Jr. attempting to "bump" their half-sister Tiffany off their father's will.
Nothing like family, huh?
Vying for inheritance isn’t limited to Westeros.
In a recently released interview with the infamous Howard Stern back before he was president, Donald Trump confirmed rumors of Ivanka and Donald Jr. attempting to "bump" their half-sister Tiffany off their father's will.
Nothing like family, huh?
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said the US side demonstrates quite the opposite of its declared ambition to destroy Daesh. "At the end of the day some political and geopolitical tasks are more important for Washington than what has been declared in the counterterrorism fight," the diplomat said.
After only forming in 2013, the Alternative for Germany right-wing party has already taken third place in the country's parliamentary election.
The Russian General Staff accused US secret services of orchestrating a massive attack of militants against a Russian military police unit in Syria on September 19.
So US President Donald Trump named a previously unknown country, Nambia, while meeting with African leaders at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)