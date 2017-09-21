Nambia: the New Wonderland

The White House rushed to clarify that Trump meant "Namibia", but it was too late to prevent a viral tsunami from crashing down on the US leader.
So US President Donald Trump named a previously unknown country, Nambia, while meeting with African leaders at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
A 2009 email recently obtained by Judicial Watch reveals a Clinton Global Initiative invitation to then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin from the Clinton Foundation.
In a video released by the so-called Committee to Investigate Russia, renowned actor Morgan Freeman said the United States was “at war” and “came under attack by the Russian government”.
So three US Congressmen urged the Federal Communications Commission to investigate Sputnik Radio's alleged role in the 2016 Presidential Election. The thing is, the station went on air on FM radio on July 1, 2017, that is eight months after the vote.
According to a report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, since early 2017, the US Air Force has launched a total of 2,353 airstrikes across Afghanistan, compared to 1,072 such strikes in 2016.
