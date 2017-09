So three US Congressmen urged the Federal Communications Commission to investigate Sputnik Radio's alleged role in the 2016 Presidential Election. The thing is, the station went on air on FM radio on July 1, 2017, that is eight months after the vote.

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan commented on the lawmakers' initiative.

"To accuse a radio which had started its broadcast two months ago of interfering in last years' election is the 'new intellectual height', reached by the US establishment. [Former White House spokeswoman Jen] Psaki rises in applause," she said.