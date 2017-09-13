Careful Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed the US as Washington voiced strong discontent regarding Ankara's deal with Russia on the supply of S-400 missile systems, saying that "we are the hosts in our home."

Erdogan said that the S-400 supply deal "made the United States furious."

"Did we need to wait for you [the US]? We take and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure our national security," he said.

Better safe than sorry, right?