14 September 2017
    Careful Erdogan

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed the US as Washington voiced strong discontent regarding Ankara's deal with Russia on the supply of S-400 missile systems, saying that "we are the hosts in our home."

    Erdogan said that the S-400 supply deal "made the United States furious."

    "Did we need to wait for you [the US]? We take and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure our national security," he said.

    Better safe than sorry, right?

    US 'Loses Ally and Money' Due to Russia-Turkey S-400 Deal
    Erdogan Says Turkey's Deal With Russia on S-400 Supplies 'Made US Furious'
    Pentagon Told Turkey About Concerns Over S-400 Purchase From Russia
    Russia, Turkey Signed Contract on S-400 Systems Delivery
    S-400, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, United States, Russia, Turkey
    • Shedding Light
      12.09.2017
      20:15 12.09.2017

      Shedding Light

      The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) questioned former Sputnik employee as part of the investigation of reports that the agency allegedly acted as a Russian propaganda agency in violation of the US Foreign Agents Act (FARA). At the same time, the portal claimed that the FBI also received access to Sputnik's working correspondence.

      1906
    • Magic Pills
      11.09.2017
      19:36 11.09.2017

      Magic Pills

      Always eager to promote peace across the world, US President Donald Trump is considering a new type of nuclear weapon – a mini-nuke – to further improve the United States military's peacemaking capabilities.

      11324
    • Saving Private Jihadi
      08.09.2017
      19:40 08.09.2017

      Saving Private Jihadi

      A military and diplomatic source told Sputnik that the US Air Force had evacuated more than 20 Daesh field commanders from the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor. The US-led coalition denied the claims.

      12830
    • Sovereignty Now
      08.09.2017
      15:56 08.09.2017

      Sovereignty Now

      While Catalonia has slated an independence referendum on October 1, the Spanish government is adamantly opposing it.

      12276

