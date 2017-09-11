Magic Pills

According to Politico, these mini-nukes are seen as a deterrent against countries like Russia and North Korea, and may further increase the probability of the use of nuclear weapons.
Always eager to promote peace across the world, US President Donald Trump is considering a new type of nuclear weapon – a mini-nuke – to further improve the United States military's peacemaking capabilities.
According to Politico, these mini-nukes are seen as a deterrent against countries like Russia and North Korea, and may further increase the probability of the use of nuclear weapons.
NASA researchers have come up with a plan to neutralize a threat that may pose a far greater danger to Earth than asteroids – supervolcanoes.
A military and diplomatic source told Sputnik that the US Air Force had evacuated more than 20 Daesh field commanders from the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor. The US-led coalition denied the claims.
While Catalonia has slated an independence referendum on October 1, the Spanish government is adamantly opposing it.
Newsweek published a bizarre story over the weekend that linked the Russian government to pretty much everything wrong in the world from the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing to the Syrian Civil War and ensuing refugee crisis.
