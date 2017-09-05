Hard Dialogue

Speaking about cooperation between Russia and the US, President Putin said that it's difficult to have a dialogue with people who confuse Austria and Australia.

"It is difficult to have a dialogue with people who confuse Austria with Australia. You can do nothing about it. That seems to be the level of political culture of a certain part of the American establishment," Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following the results of his participation at the BRICS summit.

Putin also said that "the American nation, the American people, America is really a great country, a great nation … of such people with such a low level of political culture."