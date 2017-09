Turkey signed an association agreement with the then European Community in 1963 and submitted a membership application in 1987, but has yet to receive accession into the EU, which now seems unlikely.

On September 4, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said that Turkey is moving away from Europe making it impossible for Ankara to join the bloc.

"Turkey is taking giant strides away from Europe and that is making it impossible for Turkey to join the European Union," Schinas told reporters commenting on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s remarks stating that she planned to end Turkey-EU accession talks.