Diplomatic Tug-of-War

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov described Washington's move as "illegal seizure" and said the US administration was ruining bilateral relations. Experts told Sputnik that the diplomatic war should be stopped before it is too late.
On Thursday, the US Department of State demanded that the Russian government close its Consulate General in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, DC, and a consular annex in New York City by September 2, in what it called "the spirit of parity invoked by the Russians."
As the newest round of negotiations on Brexit proceeded, the UK came under fire from EU authorities, who criticized London's position as "unserious" and non-constructive. The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain to speed up and start "negotiating seriously".
Media have been alerted after the head of Iran's atomic energy organization said Tehran could easily restore its military nuclear capabilities by resuming uranium enrichment to 20 percent should the US keep escalating the situation around the republic's alleged violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
While millions of Americans are affected by Hurricane Harvey, one of the worst natural disasters to hit the United States in decades, US President Donald Trump has continued to push for his southern border wall to separate the United States from Mexico.
So Pyongyang has launched a missile which for the first time flew over Japan under Kim Jong-un's leadership.
