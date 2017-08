As the newest round of negotiations on Brexit proceeded, the UK came under fire from EU authorities, who criticized London's position as "unserious" and non-constructive. The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain to speed up and start "negotiating seriously".

Professor Alan Sked, a British academic and politician, Professor Emeritus of International History at the London School of Economics, and the founder of the United Kingdom Independence Party, opined that the EU have begun "treating the UK the same way they [treated] Greece when Greece was negotiating its bailout". He further said "that any way forward for Britain is to walk out of these talks".