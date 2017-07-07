She then shook Melania’s hand, before turning back to Trump and shaking his. Does that make this fake news? We don’t care. It was funny.
As North Korea continues to beef up its missile program, the United States warned that it might use military force against Pyongyang or sever trade relations with China if the international community fails to take strong action, as both Russia and China warned against any further escalation of a tense situation in their backyard.
The Daily Beast reported this week that the inmates of America's ill-famed Guantanamo Bay prison are "tortured" with daily intakes of RT broadcasts.
Major US oil and gas companies have expressed concerns over the US draft law stipulating new sanctions against Russia, as the bill could hinder the implementation of their projects with participation of companies from Russia, US media reported Monday.
A group of Democrats in the US House of Representatives has doubts about Trump's mental health, so they decided to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, which allows for the removal of US President Donald Trump from office due to mental incapacity.
