04:43 GMT +307 July 2017
    Maybe She Just Didn’t Want to Touch His Tiny Hand?

    First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda snubbed US President Donald Trump during their meeting at the G20 Summit when she moved past his outstretched hand, denying him a handshake ... for a few seconds.

    Trump Hand Snub Cartoon

    She then shook Melania’s hand, before turning back to Trump and shaking his. Does that make this fake news? We don’t care. It was funny. 

