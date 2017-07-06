Going Nuclear

On Tuesday, North Korea announced it successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang claimed the missile reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before accurately hitting an intended area in the Sea of Japan

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley insisted during an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday that North Korea's actions were "quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution," leaving Washington few options except military force.