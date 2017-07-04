According to the Wall Street Journal, Exxon Mobil and Chevron, as well as representatives of other US industries, expressed concerns that the new anti-Moscow sanctions could harm the interests of the US companies.
A group of Democrats in the US House of Representatives has doubts about Trump's mental health, so they decided to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, which allows for the removal of US President Donald Trump from office due to mental incapacity.
Eager to make use of the latest US threats against Damascus, Syrian terrorist groups are apparently preparing to stage a major provocation using chemical weapons so that the US-led coalition will finally get their excuse for a full-scale invasion of the country.
CNN pundit Van Jones admitted on Wednesday that the narrative alleging that Russian spies colluded with US President Donald Trump, is a "nothing burger," just months after he blasted Moscow for a so-called attack on America.
On Tuesday, a global ransomware attack hit numerous computers in several countries, inflicting particularly severe damage to IT systems of government authorities, state and commercial companies, airports and media. The malware blocked computers and demanded $300 in bitcoin currency.
