The report studied the health of 2.5 million dogs and half a million cats who were brought to animal hospitals in 2016. According to Banfield, pets have been getting progressively fatter since 2012.
On Tuesday, the press service of the White House issued a statement claiming that Syrian President Bashar Assad is preparing a new chemical attack, and promising that if it is implemented, the Syrian authorities will "pay a heavy price."
Rich Barbieri, the executive editor of CNNMoney, sent out an email on Saturday issuing new publishing rules for stories dealing with Russia, after retracting a Russia story one day before.
Saudi Arabia and several other Persian Gulf states made Qatar the kind of offer one usually can't refuse - a list of some 13 demands that Doha must comply with in order to end the ongoing diplomatic crisis.
DARPA has announced the development of a “finishing” school to teach robots manners and human social norms.
