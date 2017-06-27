Bloody Track Record

Ali Haidar, the Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs in Syria, denied the claim, saying that "Damascus has never used and will never use such weapons."

In its turn, the Kremlin said that it considers US' threats against Syrian legitimate leadership to be "unacceptable."

Commenting on the statement, senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said that the US could be preparing for a "preemptive" attack on Syrian government troops as the White House warned of a possible chemical attack allegedly planned by Damascus.