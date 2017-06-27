Bloody Track Record

Register
    On Tuesday, the press service of the White House issued a statement claiming that Syrian President Bashar Assad is preparing a new chemical attack, and promising that if it is implemented, the Syrian authorities will "pay a heavy price."

    Trophies

    Ali Haidar, the Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs in Syria, denied the claim, saying that "Damascus has never used and will never use such weapons."

    In its turn, the Kremlin said that it considers US' threats against Syrian legitimate leadership to be "unacceptable."

    Commenting on the statement, senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said that the US could be preparing for a "preemptive" attack on Syrian government troops as the White House warned of a possible chemical attack allegedly planned by Damascus.

    US' Claims Assad Planning Chemical Attack in Syria Aimed to 'Justify Aggression'
    • Data dump
      Last update: 15:45 26.06.2017
      15:45 26.06.2017

      Failing? CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage

      Rich Barbieri, the executive editor of CNNMoney, sent out an email on Saturday issuing new publishing rules for stories dealing with Russia, after retracting a Russia story one day before.

      51330
    • Handshaking Policy
      Last update: 15:50 23.06.2017
      15:50 23.06.2017

      An Offer You Can't Refuse?

      Saudi Arabia and several other Persian Gulf states made Qatar the kind of offer one usually can't refuse - a list of some 13 demands that Doha must comply with in order to end the ongoing diplomatic crisis.

      Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar
      0 1730
    • Robot Manners Cartoon
      Last update: 22:00 22.06.2017
      22:00 22.06.2017

      Robot Butlers, Here We Come!

      DARPA has announced the development of a “finishing” school to teach robots manners and human social norms.

      1867
    • Sometimes They Come Back
      Last update: 17:37 22.06.2017
      17:37 22.06.2017

      Sometimes They Come Back

      It seems that the Pentagon's control over US-manufactured military equipment borders on supernatural as the agency promised Turkey that all weapons supplied to YPG will be eventually returned back to the United States.

      0 998

