Poroshenko is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. It will be the first time the two presidents meet since Trump took office on January 20.
June 19 marks five years since Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, found asylum in the Embassy of Ecuador in London.
It looks like magic and nobody knows what else Uncle Sam has in his pocket: the US claims Qatar support terrorists and at the same time sells fighter jets to Doha.
It seems that in their zeal to slap Russia with more sanctions, US lawmakers didn't bother to check how their previous anti-Russian punitive measures had worked out. Lucky for them, Russian President Vladimir Putin himself helped clarify the matter.
Contrary to previous insinuations from the POTUS, the Secret Service has claimed that there are no known audio copies or transcripts of the conversations between US President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.
