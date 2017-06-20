Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington

Register
    On Monday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko left the country for a working visit to the United States.

    Poroshenko Goes to Washington

    Poroshenko is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. It will be the first time the two presidents meet since Trump took office on January 20.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, United States
    More cartoons

    • 5 Years of Confinement
      Last update: 19:05 19.06.2017
      19:05 19.06.2017

      5 Years in Exile

      June 19 marks five years since Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, found asylum in the Embassy of Ecuador in London﻿.

      1959
    • Box of Tricks
      Last update: 14:04 16.06.2017
      14:04 16.06.2017

      Box of Tricks

      It looks like magic and nobody knows what else Uncle Sam has in his pocket: the US claims Qatar support terrorists and at the same time sells fighter jets to Doha.

      52335
    • Boomerang Effect
      Last update: 17:57 15.06.2017
      17:57 15.06.2017

      Boomerang Effect

      It seems that in their zeal to slap Russia with more sanctions, US lawmakers didn't bother to check how their previous anti-Russian punitive measures had worked out. Lucky for them, Russian President Vladimir Putin himself helped clarify the matter.

      51166
    • Secret Service Trump Tapes Cartoon
      Last update: 03:41 15.06.2017
      03:41 15.06.2017

      Tapes, Tapes, Tapes... Why Does This Feel Familiar?

      Contrary to previous insinuations from the POTUS, the Secret Service has claimed that there are no known audio copies or transcripts of the conversations between US President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.

      3794

