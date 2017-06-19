5 Years in Exile

Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden on sexual abuse allegations. On December 4, 2015, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention's (WGAD) ruled that Assange's detention was arbitrary. The United Kingdom refused to recognize the legitimacy of the decision and to end Assange's prosecution.

In May, the Swedish Prosecution announced it would drop the rape charges against Assange, following a seven-year investigation. Despite that, the WikiLeaks founder could still be arrested by the Metropolitan Police for failing to surrender to the court on 2012.