Russian leader revealed that the Western sanctions actually helped strengthen the Russian economy instead of crippling it.
Contrary to previous insinuations from the POTUS, the Secret Service has claimed that there are no known audio copies or transcripts of the conversations between US President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.
Fresh from his victories during the presidential and parliamentary elections, French leader Emmanuel Macron now hurries to work his magic on one of EU’s more poignant issues – Brexit.
James Mattis said in a written statement to the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee released on Monday that he is "shocked" by the low level of the US military's readiness.
The UK snap general election, initiated by Prime Minister Theresa May to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit, ended up with a so-called hung parliament, when no party holds an absolute majority.
