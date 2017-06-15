Register
    Tapes, Tapes, Tapes ... Why Does This Feel Familiar?

    Contrary to previous insinuations from the POTUS, the Secret Service has claimed that there are no known audio copies or transcripts of the conversations between US President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.

    Secret Service Trump Tapes Cartoon

    "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press," Trump tweeted in May. This caused the Wall Street Journal to file a request with the Secret Service under the Freedom of Information Act.

    "In response to your request, the Secret Service has conducted a reasonable search for responsive records," the Secret Service replied. "It appears, from a review of Secret Service's main indices, that there are no records pertaining to your request that are referenced in these indices."

    • Magic Trick
      Last update: 16:11 14.06.2017
      16:11 14.06.2017

      Magic Trick

      Fresh from his victories during the presidential and parliamentary elections, French leader Emmanuel Macron now hurries to work his magic on one of EU’s more poignant issues – Brexit.

    • Shocking
      Last update: 14:58 13.06.2017
      14:58 13.06.2017

      (Not the) A-Team

      James Mattis said in a written statement to the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee released on Monday that he is "shocked" by the low level of the US military's readiness.

    • Deep Waters
      Last update: 16:32 09.06.2017
      16:32 09.06.2017

      Deep Waters

      The UK snap general election, initiated by Prime Minister Theresa May to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit, ended up with a so-called hung parliament, when no party holds an absolute majority.

    • Easy Money
      Last update: 15:32 08.06.2017
      15:32 08.06.2017

      Easy Money

      While the world community tries to defeat Daesh in the Middle East and search for the militants in the desert, the terrorists earn money via investing in projects in Western Europe.

