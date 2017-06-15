Tapes, Tapes, Tapes ... Why Does This Feel Familiar?

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press," Trump tweeted in May. This caused the Wall Street Journal to file a request with the Secret Service under the Freedom of Information Act.

"In response to your request, the Secret Service has conducted a reasonable search for responsive records," the Secret Service replied. "It appears, from a review of Secret Service's main indices, that there are no records pertaining to your request that are referenced in these indices."