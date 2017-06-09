Deep Waters

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held early parliamentary elections, which were called by the country's Prime Minister Theresa May to overcome "division in Westminster" ahead of the upcoming negotiations with Brussels.

May expected to increase the number of her Conservative Party’s seats in the parliament in order to avoid additional problems during the talks. To be the ruling party, May's party needed to get at least 326 seats.

However, no party received the absolute majority of seats in parliament and the election has resulted in a hung parliament.