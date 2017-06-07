Tricky Question

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described these reports as "another fake" while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described CNN as a "mass disinformation media" rather than a media agency.

A representative of the Qatar embassy in Moscow said that Doha has not yet sent any official appeals to Russia regarding the alleged Russian hackers' role in an unfolding diplomatic crisis with Qatar's Gulf and Arab neighbors.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house International Affairs Committee, said that this may be an attempt to pit the US and Russia, two leading players in the Middle East, against each other.