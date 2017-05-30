Pride and Prejudice in Versailles

Earlier Macron has publicly declared that Sputnik and RT allegedly published "mistruths" about his election campaign, labeling both news agencies as "organs of influence and propaganda that spread counterfeit truths" about him.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik, pointed out however that so far Macron has failed to produce a single piece of evidence to back his accusations.

She also added that apparently "the 'press freedom' [in France] does not cover those who cover issues that contradict the narrative of the establishment."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Macron's scathing remarks "reflect the well-known inertia of the anti-Russian campaign, which the Obama administration unleashed and which has swept through a number of other Western countries including Europe, from which our Western partners cannot escape."