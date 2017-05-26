Trump told the leaders of NATO member states that they "must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations."

"Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States," he stressed.

Presently, the US is the source of roughly 22% of NATO's budget, making it the largest contributor in the alliance.