"Every major institution from the presidency to the courts is now seen as operating in a partisan fashion in one direction or the other,” said Mark Penn, co-director of Harvard Harris.
The US plans to increase defense spending despite criticism.
Every person who has kept an eye on Donald Trump's political carreer, especially his election campaign, knows that the US president loves walls. He even promised to build one on the border with Mexico.
It appears that armored personnel carriers supplied by Ukraine to Iraq weren't just featuring cracks in their hulls, but also suffered from a considerable number of other malfunctions as well.
The city of New Orleans has removed their 20-foot bronze statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, the last and most prominent of their monuments to the Confederacy.
