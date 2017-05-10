Register
15:58 GMT +310 May 2017
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!

    On Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey was fired because he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump.

    Giving the Boot

    Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

    Kremlin Comments on FBI Director Comey's Firing
    Assange Mocks FBI Chief Comey's Dismissal by Suggesting He Join Wikileaks
    Snowden Speaks Out Against FBI Director Comey's Firing
    More cartoons

    • Canada Poll Comic
      Last update: 01:56 10.05.2017
      01:56 10.05.2017

      Giving America the Cold Shoulder

      A new poll has found that Canadian approval of the United States has fallen to the lowest levels on record since surveys began in 1982: 44 percent approval to 53 percent disapproval.

      1566
    • Rewriting History
      Last update: 16:44 09.05.2017
      16:44 09.05.2017

      Victory Day: Fighting Attempts to Distort History

      On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the joint fight against the attempts to distort history is the best tribute to the liberator soldiers.

      2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations
      0 699
    • Victory Day
      Last update: 15:57 09.05.2017
      15:57 09.05.2017

      Celebrating Victory Day

      On May 9, Russia celebrates the 72nd anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in the Great Patriotic War. Russia's celebrations on May 9 start with military parades across the country with the most famous taking place on the Red Square in Moscow and concludes with fireworks in the evening.

      2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations
      0 124
    • Global Port Authority
      Last update: 17:47 05.05.2017
      17:47 05.05.2017

      Global Port Authority

      Russian lawmakers have taken a dim view of the latest US House of Representatives bill enhancing sanctions against North Korea, which pushes for establishing control over a number of Russia's Far Eastern ports.

      54716

