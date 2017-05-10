Trump to Comey: You're Fired!

Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
A new poll has found that Canadian approval of the United States has fallen to the lowest levels on record since surveys began in 1982: 44 percent approval to 53 percent disapproval.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the joint fight against the attempts to distort history is the best tribute to the liberator soldiers.
On May 9, Russia celebrates the 72nd anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in the Great Patriotic War. Russia's celebrations on May 9 start with military parades across the country with the most famous taking place on the Red Square in Moscow and concludes with fireworks in the evening.
Russian lawmakers have taken a dim view of the latest US House of Representatives bill enhancing sanctions against North Korea, which pushes for establishing control over a number of Russia's Far Eastern ports.
