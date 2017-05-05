Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole

Atheist non-profit group the Freedom From Religion Foundation threatened to sue Belle Plaine over the presence of another memorial in the park that incorporated Christian iconography unless the city allowed symbols from any other religious group to also be displayed on the public plot. The Satanic Temple then submitted their own design for a temporary installation.

The Satanic Temple do not actually worship the supernatural being from Abrahamic religions, rather seeing Satan as a literary figure who embodies "the eternal rebel" against authority.



