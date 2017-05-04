Political Titanic

During the hearing, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham asked Comey what kind of "threat" Russia presents to the "democratic process."

"Certainly, in my view the greatest threat of any nation on Earth, given their intention and their capability," Comey replied.

Later that day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump "has confidence" in Comey, but that the President considers North Korea the most dangerous threat to global peace at this point.