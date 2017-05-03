Governmental Guidance Advised

On May 2, Republican senators including Tennessee Senator Bob Corker and Arizona Senator John McCain called for Trump's minders to take his mobile phone away after the President tweeted that the government "needs a good shutdown."
On May 2, Republican senators including Tennessee Senator Bob Corker and Arizona Senator John McCain called for Trump's minders to take his mobile phone away after the President tweeted that the government "needs a good shutdown."
The new Congressional budget has apportioned $120 million — about 475 full rides to Harvard — to the protection and security of US President Donald Trump and his family.
An FBI employee with security clearance went to Syria and married a Daesh terrorist who was the target of her investigation, US media reported this week.
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slammed the HQ of French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron for not issuing accreditation to Sputnik and RT journalists.
An air marshal left her gun in the bathroom of a Delta Air Lines flight. In what was probably a nasty surprise, the firearm was then discovered by a passenger.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)