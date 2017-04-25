The Science of Sanctions

The US will pursue anyone connected to the use of chemical weapons in Syria and shut down their financial networks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said commenting on the move, adding that the sanctions are "largest ever".

The move was met with criticism in Russia. Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Russian upper house of parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, calling it an attempt to distract the international community from the necessity of thorough investigation of an alleged chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib.