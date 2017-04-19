Hillary? Phony? Where Would You Ever Get That Idea?

Sanders' reason for refusing to use the slogan? "It's so phony!" he allegedly said. "I don't want to say that." The tv spot was ultimately never aired.

The "I'm With Her" slogan was criticized for lacking a message and emphasizing the candidate's gender rather than her qualifications or policies. Her opponent in the general election, then-Republican candidate Donald Trump, claimed the slogan indicated that Clinton felt "entitled to the office [of the president]."