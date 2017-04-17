Register
17:47 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Vested Interest

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 10141

    In the wake of the Trump administration's rise to power, the increased action of the US military worldwide has led to predictions of war, and for many Americans that means literally hiding underground.

    Vested Interest

    For some, this fear is translated into profit: for instance, Clyde Scott of Rising S Bunkers in Murchison, Texas, has built a business installing luxurious and expensive underground bunkers for locals to be able to survive their expected nuclear war apocalypse.

    Poll

    Do you fear that the rising confrontation between the US and North Korea could lead to real war in the nearest future?
    All polls

    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated ever since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, which constitute a violation of relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council. Most recently, North Korea conducted a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan on March 6 and reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, on April 5.

    On April 14, US media said that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea should Pyongyang decide to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be "taken care of," while at the same time calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program. In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

    Related:

    Lavrov: Russia Hopes US Not to Take Unilateral Actions Against North Korea
    Trump's National Security Adviser Says All Options on the Table for North Korea
    N Korea Displays Newest Missiles Leaving Spectators 'Astonished' (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    US Airstrike on North Korea Risks Leading to '5-6 Chernobyl-Type Disasters'
    Tags:
    bomb shelter, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More cartoons

    • FBI Reality Show Cartoon
      Last update: 02:06 15.04.2017
      02:06 15.04.2017

      James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?

      FBI Director James Comey has announced that he will be allowing camera crews into the bureau’s New York offices so they can film a documentary series about the inner workings of the intelligence agency.

      11736
    • Extraterrestrial Migration
      Last update: 19:00 14.04.2017
      19:00 14.04.2017

      Extraterrestrial Migration

      On April 13, NASA announced that there is an excellent chance for life to inhabit Enceladus, the watery moon of Saturn.

      0 1279
    • Tunnel Vision
      Last update: 14:30 13.04.2017
      14:30 13.04.2017

      Tunnel Vision

      A standoff between football fans of rivaling UK's Leicester City FC and Atletico Madrid nearly turned into carnage on Wednesday, April 12.

      0 1206
    • United Airlines Cartoon
      Last update: 02:48 13.04.2017
      02:48 13.04.2017

      Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight

      The forcible removal of a passenger from a United Airlines plane after they overbooked his flight has quickly gone viral in an untempered PR disaster for the Chicago-based airline.

      0 1064

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok