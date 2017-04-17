Vested Interest

For some, this fear is translated into profit: for instance, Clyde Scott of Rising S Bunkers in Murchison, Texas, has built a business installing luxurious and expensive underground bunkers for locals to be able to survive their expected nuclear war apocalypse.

Poll Do you fear that the rising confrontation between the US and North Korea could lead to real war in the nearest future? Yes, it's obvious that the confrontation has become more heated ever since Trump assumed office

No, it's business as usual between the two countries. I'm convinced that the media ramps up the hysteria on purpose

I don't follow this topic at all

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated ever since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, which constitute a violation of relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council. Most recently, North Korea conducted a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan on March 6 and reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, on April 5.

On April 14, US media said that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea should Pyongyang decide to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be "taken care of," while at the same time calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program. In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.