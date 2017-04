Fanatic supporters of the UK's Leicester City football team threw bottles and flares during violent clashes with Spanish police ahead of the Champion's League game against Atletico Madrid.

The incident came amid recent reports in the mainstream Western media concerning "Russian football hooligans," triggered by the BBC documentary "Russia's Hooligan Army." The film, originally aired in February, alleges that Russian football fans plan to stir up trouble for English fans during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.