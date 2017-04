Top stories

Trump: US 'Not Getting Along With Russia At All' During a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Donald Trump said Washington's relations with Moscow are at an "all time low," adding, "We're not getting along with Russia at all." 4957

US, Singapore Air Force Crews Team Up on Regional Security Singapore’s Air Force and the US Air Force will collaborate in exercises aimed at enhancing security at a US air base in Guam. 171

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With US State Secretary Tillerson Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a joint news conference following bilateral discussions in Moscow on Wednesday, April 12. 6829

God and Guns: Alabama Moves to Let Church Form Armed Police Force On April 11, the Alabama Senate voted to allow a megachurch in the city of Birmingham to create its own armed police force, an unprecedented move that will now head to the state’s House of Representatives for a final vote, likely to be followed by what many suggest could be lengthy and high-profile lawsuits. 75

Illicit Photos of US Marines Up for Sale on Dark Web The internet never forgets: gigabytes of illicit photographs of mostly female US service members are now available for sale on the dark web, after they were discovered and removed from the public internet. 446