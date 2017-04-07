Pentagon Priorities

Immediately after the US attack Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorists launched an offensive on positions of the Syrian army.

The Syrian General Staff called the recent US strike on Ash Sha'irat military airfield near Homs in Syria a 'blatant aggression' act aimed against the Syrian Army.

"This US aggression shows that the United States continues implementing a wrong strategy, which disrupts the Syrian Armed Forces' efforts to fight terrorism and renders the United States an ally of Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorist groups, which have been attacking army checkpoints and military bases since the very beginning of the war in Syria," the statement said.