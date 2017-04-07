Pentagon Priorities

Immediately after the US attack Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorists launched an offensive on positions of the Syrian army.
The Syrian General Staff called the recent US strike on Ash Sha'irat military airfield near Homs in Syria a 'blatant aggression' act aimed against the Syrian Army.
"This US aggression shows that the United States continues implementing a wrong strategy, which disrupts the Syrian Armed Forces' efforts to fight terrorism and renders the United States an ally of Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorist groups, which have been attacking army checkpoints and military bases since the very beginning of the war in Syria," the statement said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)