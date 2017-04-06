Attitude Changed

"A chemical attack that was so horrific in Syria against innocent people — including women, small children and even beautiful little babies — their deaths was an affront to humanity," Trump stated.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Trump said that the "heinous actions by the Assad regime" cannot be tolerated.

"It’s very, very possible, and I will tell you it’s already happened, that my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much," Trump stated.