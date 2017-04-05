"Top Secret"

Shaheen had also shown a photo of RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Shaheen, the photo was taken from a "declassified intelligence report,” as evidence to support her bill called "Foreign Agents Registration Modernization and Enforcement Act."

Commenting on the issue, Margarita Simonyan wrote on her Twitter that the photo had been previously published by RT itself and posted another, earlier, photograph of herself and Putin.