"Top Secret"

5 April 2017
    New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, during her speech in the Senate, compared Sputnik News and RT to Nazi propaganda. According to her, "RT’s coverage [includes] false news stories designed to undermine" US democracy.

    Shaheen had also shown a photo of RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Shaheen, the photo was taken from a "declassified intelligence report,” as evidence to support her bill called "Foreign Agents Registration Modernization and Enforcement Act."

    Commenting on the issue, Margarita Simonyan wrote on her Twitter that the photo had been previously published by RT itself and posted another, earlier, photograph of herself and Putin.

    RT Editor-in-Chief Comments on Photo With Putin Shown at US Senate
    US Senator Goes After RT, Sputnik: They’re ‘Undermining Our Democracy’!
    RT Editor-in-Chief Comments on US Senate's Call to Revoke Broadcaster's License
    'RT is Between Topol-M and Iskander' in the List of Western Analysts' Phobias
    Sputnik, RT, US Senate, Jeanne Shaheen, Vladimir Putin, Margarita Simonyan, United States, Russia
