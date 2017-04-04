Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her

The residents of Paris and Berlin wondered were visibly confused by the authorities' decision not to light up iconic landmarks in the colors of the Russian flag following the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg.
As the Syrian conflict enters its seventh year, its finally dawned on EU officials that the fate of Syria has to be decided by the Syrians themselves and not by outsiders.
Top US intelligence officials seek evidence of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, but cannot find anything. Maybe it's time to conclude there was no Russian interference.
Several sources have reported that they heard former President George Bush describe the inauguration of Donald Trump as 'some weird sh*t’ as he was leaving the venue.
Germany is looking for Russian speakers that will take part in NATO military exercises as atmosphere players.
