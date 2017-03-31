Even Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk on March 30, issued a direct denial to allegations that his country influenced the 2016 US presidential elections.
"Read my lips — no," Putin said.
Several sources have reported that they heard former President George Bush describe the inauguration of Donald Trump as 'some weird sh*t’ as he was leaving the venue.
Germany is looking for Russian speakers that will take part in NATO military exercises as atmosphere players.
Western foreign ministries and mainstream media show their hypocrisy: they have completely ignored the protests and subsequent detentions prompted by the recent killing of a Chinese national by French policemen.
A new study from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has found that between 31 and 67 percent of Southern California’s beaches will be submerged beneath the waves by the year 2100 unless humans intervene.
