17:43 GMT +331 March 2017
    Top US intelligence officials seek evidence of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, but cannot find anything. Maybe it's time to conclude there was no Russian interference.

    Read My Lips - NO

    Even Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk on March 30, issued a direct denial to allegations that his country influenced the 2016 US presidential elections.

    "Read my lips — no," Putin said.

    White House Blocked Comey’s Op-Ed on Russia’s Alleged Meddling in Elections
    Anti-Russian Mood Strong Amid Expectations of Election Meddling - Envoy
    Why US Inquiry Into Russia's Alleged Meddling in Election Reached Deadlock
    Tags: meddling, 2016 US Presidential election, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    • George Bush Weird Shit Cartoon
      Last update: 02:09 31.03.2017
      02:09 31.03.2017

      And We All Thought Bush Was the Weirdest President Ever ...

      Several sources have reported that they heard former President George Bush describe the inauguration of Donald Trump as 'some weird sh*t’ as he was leaving the venue.

    • HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
      Last update: 17:30 30.03.2017
      17:30 30.03.2017

      HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed

      Germany is looking for Russian speakers that will take part in NATO military exercises as atmosphere players.

    • Hypocrisy
      Last update: 19:14 29.03.2017
      19:14 29.03.2017

      Crocodile Tears

      Western foreign ministries and mainstream media show their hypocrisy: they have completely ignored the protests and subsequent detentions prompted by the recent killing of a Chinese national by French policemen.

    • California Beaches Comic
      Last update: 03:23 29.03.2017
      03:23 29.03.2017

      Surf’s Up, Brah!

      A new study from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has found that between 31 and 67 percent of Southern California’s beaches will be submerged beneath the waves by the year 2100 unless humans intervene.

