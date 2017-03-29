Crocodile Tears

"Following the murder committed by police officers (legal grounds of the attack caused concerns of local residents), about 150 people took to the streets. A fifth of the protesters have been detained. Apart from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, no … foreign service has expressed concern over respect for freedoms and democracy. Any statements from foreign offices or state departments … have not appeared," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page, noting the relative absence of condemnation by Western officials to the Paris event and subsequent protest detentions, in contrast to how they reacted to the unauthorized rally that took place in Moscow on Sunday.