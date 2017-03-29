Surf’s Up, Brah!

The study is based on data from the USGS’s new computer model, which they claim accurately predicted changes in the shoreline between 1996 and 2010, and could do the same for virtually any coastal setting in the world.
The study is based on data from the USGS’s new computer model, which they claim accurately predicted changes in the shoreline between 1996 and 2010, and could do the same for virtually any coastal setting in the world.
US President Donald Trump presented German Chancellor Angela Merkel with a multi-billion dollar bill for NATO 'protection services' during a private meeting in Washington DC, according to Sunday Times.
As Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti speculated that Moscow may "perhaps" be providing support to the Taliban, high-ranking Russian diplomats and military officials were left to wonder what prompted him to bring forth these "absolutely false" claims.
North Korea has slammed US President Donald Trump by hitting him where it hurts: comparing him to his predecessor, Barack Obama.
Ukraine tries to present itself as a state of European values, yet at the same time it denies Russian contender Yulia Samoilova entry to the country for 2017 Eurovision Song Contest.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)