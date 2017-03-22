You made it a question

The Mirror published an article about Russian football hooligan gangs, allegedly training in fist fighting in order to attack English fans during the 2018 World Cup and illustrated its "shock investigation" with corresponding videos and pictures, depicting several Russian men fighting on the street.

However, it turned out that the pictures and videos the newspaper used as prove "for its findings" were taken during the traditional Maslenitsa festival (Slavic holiday) celebrations at the Kremlin in Izmailovo in the east of Moscow, where the fist fighting was a part of celebration's program.