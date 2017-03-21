Pass GO: Blame the Russians

During the discussion NSA director Michael Rogers confirmed that there is no information that alleged Russian interference had affected vote tallies in US states during the 2016 presidential election. FBI Director James Comey also said that his agency has no such evidence.

The US lawmakers have no evidence of Russia's interference in the US presidential elections, but still try to use the imaginary "Russian threat" as proof. It's still not clear why US intelligence in December, 2016, suddenly began to claim that Moscow made a bet on Trump who was considered an outsider of the presidential run until the very day of the vote.